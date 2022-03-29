"Covid has become this excellent excuse for everything" Farmers say rising feed costs, food costs have some misconceptions

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Groceries could become even more expensive for Hoosiers.
That is because of the rising costs to raise farm animals.
John-Michael Elmore is the farm manager at White Violent Center in Vigo County.
The center raises around 150 chickens. It also collects eggs to send to markets.
He said the price of feed is up 10-20%, but it is not just from supply chain issues.
"Covid has become this excellent excuse for everything, but it's not the cause of all problems," Elmore said.
Instead, Elmore said record profits from large agriculture companies.
He said it has made earning money more challenging, and the effects trickle down to the consumer.
"It's difficult. It's very, very frustrating for us because we're not going to be posting record profits. We're the last line before the final buyer," Elmore said.
That means grocery prices could be rising.
Vigo County agriculture and natural resources educator Tabby Flinn said rising prices could happen in the next six months.
While she hopes prices will normalize by next year, she said it is difficult for some people right now.
"It can definitely be alarming when you see the costs of your food skyrocketing," Flinn said.
While costs rise for everyone, Elmore said small agriculture operations have to find ways just to get by.
"They make all of our wallets a little bit lighter, unfortunately, everybody that's not at the top of the quote food chain of profits. So, everybody under there, we have to creatively pass on some of those increases," Elmore said.
Experts said the prices could take a year or so to recover.