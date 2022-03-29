"Covid has become this excellent excuse for everything" Farmers say rising feed costs, food costs have some misconceptions

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the White River is expected to end late Thursday.
Flooding along the Wabash is expected to either be prolonged or
return to flood after a line of storms moves through the area late
tomorrow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Thursday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage Friday morning
to 15.2 feet Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage
again early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the White River is expected to end late Thursday.
Flooding along the Wabash is expected to either be prolonged or
return to flood after a line of storms moves through the area late
tomorrow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday /11:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday /11:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was
19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight
to 13.0 feet and then begin rising Thursday morning. It will
then rise above flood stage late Friday morning to 16.7 feet
Saturday evening. It will fall below flood stage again early
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"Covid has become this excellent excuse for everything" Farmers say rising feed costs, food costs have some misconceptions

  • Updated
  • 0
Chickens

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Groceries could become even more expensive for Hoosiers.

That is because of the rising costs to raise farm animals.

John-Michael Elmore is the farm manager at White Violent Center in Vigo County.

The center raises around 150 chickens. It also collects eggs to send to markets.

He said the price of feed is up 10-20%, but it is not just from supply chain issues.

"Covid has become this excellent excuse for everything, but it's not the cause of all problems," Elmore said.

Instead, Elmore said record profits from large agriculture companies.

He said it has made earning money more challenging, and the effects trickle down to the consumer.

"It's difficult. It's very, very frustrating for us because we're not going to be posting record profits. We're the last line before the final buyer," Elmore said.

That means grocery prices could be rising.

Vigo County agriculture and natural resources educator Tabby Flinn said rising prices could happen in the next six months.

While she hopes prices will normalize by next year, she said it is difficult for some people right now.

"It can definitely be alarming when you see the costs of your food skyrocketing," Flinn said.

While costs rise for everyone, Elmore said small agriculture operations have to find ways just to get by.

"They make all of our wallets a little bit lighter, unfortunately, everybody that's not at the top of the quote food chain of profits. So, everybody under there, we have to creatively pass on some of those increases," Elmore said.

Experts said the prices could take a year or so to recover.

Recommended for you