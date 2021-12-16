COVID-19 tent back in place outside of Union Hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 emergency tent is back at a Terre Haute hospital.
On Thursday, Union Health put the tent back into place near the emergency room entrance at the hospital.
This is the third time the tent has been there since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union Health officials said they don't currently have any patients using the tent - but it can be used for triage as they get new patients.
