COVID-19 tent back in place outside of Union Hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 emergency tent is back at a Terre Haute hospital.

On Thursday, Union Health put the tent back into place near the emergency room entrance at the hospital.

This is the third time the tent has been there since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Health officials said they don't currently have any patients using the tent - but it can be used for triage as they get new patients.

News 10's Blake Dollier is covering this developing story. He will have more in News 10 First @ Five and News 10 at 6.

