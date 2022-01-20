Covid-19 surge reaches Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - According to the State of Illinois, there have been 406 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last seven days. That only includes tests taken and reported to the state.] This brings Richland county to a 26 percent positivity rate.
Richland County has joined the rest of the state in the red. In Illinois, that means there is a high transmission rate of the virus. Since New Years that rate has been going up.
A large percentage of positive rates are in kids and young adults. Specifically in the 18-22 age range.
News 10 had the chance to speak with Heather Curtis. She is the new health administrative nurse practitioner for the health office. Curtis says they are in constant contact with the school system.
She says one big area they're working on is education with the public. Officials are making sure the correct information gets out to those who need it.
Curtis explains, "We all want to be consistent in what we're telling the community. I think inconsistency creates a lot of fear and disbelief. So I think it's important to work together especially now."