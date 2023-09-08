COVID-19 cases on the rise in Lawrence County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Many people have been getting sick here lately.
If you're one of them, there is a good chance you could've had COVID rather than a head cold.
The Lawrence County Illinois Health Department has noticed an increase in COVID cases.
"From what I've heard from people working here or people who have relatives who have tested positive for COVID, It sounds like the symptoms are similar to what they have been in the past," said Lindsey Schmucker with the Lawrence County Health Department.
The Pirola variant which was discovered in the United States in August is responsible for the recent surge in cases.
News 10 asked Schmucker if she thought mask mandates and social distancing guidelines would be making a return.
"It is kind of soon to know that and I can’t really make a prediction. I just wait until I get any guidance from I-D-P-H or the C-D-C. We have not received anything at this point."
Schmucker says people should continue to wash their hands and stay home if they're not feeling well.
She urges anyone who has been exposed to COVID or thinks they might have it to get tested.
"We do still have some free tests. As long as we have those available, those can be provided."