Covid-19 cases on the downslide in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The indication comes from the current amount of active cases.On January 28th there were 628 active cases of the virus in Knox county. This appears to be the peak of the surge. Currently, there are 129 active cases. That is down nearly 500 cases.
News 10 had the chance to speak with health officer Dr. Alan Stewart. He says the county's positivity rate sits at 23%. That's down from the peak of 36%.
The recent surge began with cases related to holiday gatherings. But the omicron variant has intensified the surge.
Stewart says roughly one-third of the population of Knox county has tested positive for covid-19. Around 50 percent of the community has been vaccinated.
Stewart says this could be the reason for the drop in cases.
Stewart explains, "Part of what we're seeing with the rapid fall of in number of cases is due to the fact that the virus has no place else to go. Because it has infected just about everyone and everyone is protected either because they've had the virus or they've had some element of immunity from vaccination."