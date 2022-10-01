Covered with Love hosts Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know one in three families say they are in need of diapers, and recently this need is becoming more common?
Now, one local organization is stepping up to help!
Covered with Love hosted a Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive this weekend at Baesler's Market and Walmart.
The organization provides diapers and hygiene products to Wabash Valley families in need.
Since 2015, Covered with Love has helped more than 7,000 families and has distributed 220,000 diapers.
Organizers say events like this one, always make a big difference.
"If you have ever witnessed a parent coming and saying they can't change their baby's diaper or they have to use other ways to make the diaper last longer, it's very heartbreaking," Sandra Murphy, the Board President with Covered with Love, said. "Anything you can give always helps and we appreciate everything."
