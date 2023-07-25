Court of Appeals upholds decision to waive murder suspect's charges to adult court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed a decision to allow a person charged in juvenile court to face charges in adult court related to the killing of Chloe Carroll.
The new ruling allows the murder case against Montez Ellington, Junior to move forward in Vigo County. Police accuse Ellington of killing Carroll, 15, in July 2021.
Ellington was 15 years old at the time and was charged in juvenile court, under Indiana law. The charges included murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness. The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office asked the charges be waived to adult court and Juvenile Magistrate Dan Kelly granted the request.
Ellington then asked the court to dismiss the charges, saying the case should not have been waived to adult court because the court didn't have the proper jurisdiction. Vigo County Judge Michael Lewis dismissed the motion, which Ellington appealed. The Court of Appeals says the local court was correct in denying Ellington's motion.
“We continue to seek justice in this case for everyone that was in the car that night, including the family of Chloe Carroll,” said Prosecutor Terry Modesitt. “I would like to thank Attorney General Todd Rokita and Deputy Attorney General Ellen Meilaender for the work their team put into this appeal process so this case can continue to move forward.”
A new court date has yet to be set.