Court hearing date set in Vigo schools contested District 1 race

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just weeks away from seeing four new faces on the Vigo County School Board. However, the District 1 seat still remains up in the air.
News 10s Kit Hanley breaks down the new developments after a telephone hearing took place on Wednesday.
Here is what we know:
When Eric Graves filed for the District 1 seat, he did not live in District 1. He lived in District 5.
However, his new home address is in District 1, but the requirements state that you had to have lived in the district you filed in one year prior to the election. So, that would mean that Graves had to live in District 1 in November of 2021 to meet this standard.
In terms of this petition that Labella filed, Graves never responded.
He did appear at the hearing on Wednesday morning. He is representing himself.
Carey Labella's attorney, Chris Gambill, feels pretty confident in the outcome.
"The facts will not be in any substantial dispute. The question is how the law will apply to those facts," Attorney Chris Gambill said.
Putnam County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Headley will preside over the case. The hearing is set for January 9 at 9 a.m. They are still confirming a court room.
Now, if the court rules in favor, that would mean Graves is removed from the school board. The Vigo County Election Board would then certify Labella as the District 1 candidate.
We will continue to follow this story.