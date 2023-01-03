Court documents reveal more in two-year-old's death in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting last November that left a two-year-old dead in Vincennes.

The investigation started on November 9 when a young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound.

The child later died.

In December, police arrested Triston Kelley in connection to this investigation.

Kelley was charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

Now, court documents reveal the events leading to the child's death.

According to the documents, Kelley and the child's mom were packing for an out-of-town trip.

The court documents claim Kelley packed a handgun in a diaper bag.

Kelley told police he placed the bag by the door so it could go out to the vehicle they would take on their trip.

Kelley said he stepped into the kitchen while his kids continued playing in the living room. He went on to say he couldn't see the bag from the kitchen because a couch was in the way.

A short time later, he told police he heard the gunshot.

The couple took the child to the hospital, where the two-year-old died.

While searching the home, police said they found bags of what they call a green leafy substance and several bottles of THC-based liquid.