Couple weighing the option of surgery due to Roe V. Wade overturn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Abortion is still legal in Indiana. But that's not stopping women from taking "precautions."
News 10 spoke with Heather and Brian Rainwater earlier today. Heather says, the supreme court ruling has seriously affected her.
So much so, that now she's seeking a permanent solution to a problem that she says isn't going to go away.
Heather Rainwater was protesting the Roe V. Wade overturn over the weekend.
She has a severe mental illness and she's on several medications as a result.
If she became pregnant, she'd have to stop taking them.
She says that's not a risk she's willing to take.
"If I come off of them to carry a pregnancy to term I will become unstable off my medications I'm suicidal, I self-harm."
She's been with her husband Brian Rainwater for years now.
She has an IUD, which is a form of birth control.
It also helps to treat her PCOS.
She's weighing the decision of getting a tubal ligation or a hysterectomy but even those options could leave some lasting affects.
"When they remove the IUD the hormones from the IUD will no longer be treating it. I could possibly have cysts, pain."
Her husband is supportive of whatever she decides, he's even considering surgery as well.
"If she gets her hysterectomy and she gets healed up I'm going to follow through and get a vasectomy just to take any responsibility that I can in this situation," says her husband Brian Rainwater.
All in all she just wants the safest option for her and her life.
"Getting pregnant and having to carry to term could kill me, kill the pregnancy and if not that it would ruin everything I've worked so hard for."
Heather says she's been approved for a tubal ligation and will soon undergo the procedure.