County official and legal group react to lawsuit dismissal

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The journey to expand the Clay County Justice Center has been a long one. But, the dismissal of a lawsuit could pave the way forward.
Mariposa Legal and several Clay County officials settled their Open Door Law lawsuit out of court. Mariposa Legal had requested several documents and county officials presented them. The legal group also requested a six weeks notice of meetings, but the request was denied. The six weeks notice would go against the state's required 48-hour notice.
The dismissal of the lawsuit has shown Clay County officials have followed all Indiana meeting laws. With this showing, Mariposa Legal voluntarily dismissed the case.
Clay County Commissioner Marty Hefner said he is glad to see this case settled. He said commissioners have always been transparent about the proposed expansion, but the project's development status has delayed information.
"We didn't want to present anything that was not true," he said. "That's why we haven't been out there until recently because we didn't have that information."
Heffner said they want to make sure they meet all state requirements and provide only factual information.
On the other side, Mariposa Legal Executive Director and attorney Hannah Cartwright said she had mixed feelings about the outcome.
"In legal terms are we disappointed about the lawsuit's outcome? No," she said. "As people who are concerned about this project proposal, we are disappointed."
Cartwright felt the lawsuit completed what it intended to do: provide more transparency between leaders and citizens. She also said the group is still concerned with the justice center's relationship with ICE.
But, Heffner differs. He said the jail expansion is needed and will benefit the county. He said the sooner the project can move forward the better. With interest rates low, Heffner said commissioners wish to move forward now so it will not affect taxes.
Still, Mariposa Legal still intends to speak out against the expansion. Heffner said he intends to stand up for his community.
"We're going to stand our grand," Heffner said. "And do what's right for Clay County."
Heffner said the commissioners will hold another public vote regarding building agreements in the coming months.