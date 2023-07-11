County leaders develop an emergency plan for the annex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency action plan is now in place at the Vigo County Annex.
Commissioners and other county leaders worked on the plan for about a year.
It was given the final approval at Tuesday's commissioner's meeting. It includes safety protocols and gives employees important information about what to do during an emergency.
The plan covers various situations, from active shooters to earthquakes.
Commissioner Chris Switzer says it's something every local office should have.
"In the instance of a power outage or the building collapse, or something like that, everybody should be trained and know what to do. And each department head or leader in that area will have a list of employees to go down and go through to make sure they contact all those people to make sure they're ok," Switzer said.
He says all new employees at the annex will be given a copy of the emergency action plan during their onboarding process.