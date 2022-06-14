County Council tables a proposed resolution that would require Vigo County to operate under a balanced budget

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A resolution that would require Vigo County to operate under a balanced budget was tabled at Tuesday's County Council meeting.
If ultimately approved, here is what it could mean moving forward.
Councilwoman Barbara Wilson proposed this resolution at last Tuesday's sunshine meeting.
It would require the county to have a balanced budget.
Wilson says, last year, the county spent nearly $5 million more than they brought in. The county's general fund operating balance is currently footing the bill.
She tells News 10, the government should not be living beyond its means with the current state of the economy.
"Especially, with times being the way they are right now...I think it's critical and financially responsible for us as the financial part of the government that we have a balanced budget right now. It's critical," Wilson said.
The full council does not meet again until August. However, the budget committee will meet next week for discussion. News 10 will keep you updated on the status of this proposal.
Other items on Tuesday's agenda included the approval of several Vigo County Health Department requests.
Joni wise, the Administrator at the Vigo County Health Department, asked to use the department's reimbursement money for several projects.
One of those projects was the purchase of two new trucks.
The council approved the replacement of two 24-year-old trucks with new V6 models.
The council also amended an ordinance to use the money for a full-time Director of Nursing. Wise says the department cannot support a new full-time employee right now. Instead, one of the current nurses will receive a stipend for taking on the responsibilities of a DON.
The stipend will be for the amount of $4,810, effective July 15th.