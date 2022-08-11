County commissioners work to develop a plan to make upcoming Riley spur trail a visitor destination

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is quickly moving along on the six-mile Riley spur trail.
County crews are removing some of the old railroad ties along the trail.
After the ties are removed, workers will begin mowing down some of the overgrown grass in the area.
Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns says the project is moving along faster than he anticipated.
He says community members have already started reaching out to help make the trail a destination.
"What kind of businesses can we put along this trail, not necessarily just in the town of Riley, but along the whole entire six miles? And it's really neat to see people actually talking about that. What can we do to be a part of this project?" Kearns said.
The commissioners plan to pave sections of the trail. They plan to apply for state grants to help cover the cost.
Kearns hopes to see the trail open to the public this time next year.