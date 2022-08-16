County commissioners to conduct a study on Vigo County's juvenile center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners are conducting a study on the county's juvenile center.
The study's purpose is to understand the current state of the center better.
The building is older, and commissioners are looking to understand whether it's worth investing in.
There are no plans to build or buy a new juvenile center at this time.
"Because basically, Vigo County is in a new justice system, with a new jail, a new sheriff's office, you know the courts are two miles away. I mean, what's going to happen, meals still have to be taken down from the jail to the juvenile center, and that's a two-mile drive three times a day. So we're just trying to understand how this is going to work in the future," Commissioner Chris Switzer said.
Switzer says with the data from the study; commissioners will be able to decide whether they should consider a new building or stay at the current location.