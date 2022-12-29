County commissioner looks to 2023 for Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into the new year, Vigo County is looking ahead to future projects.
News 10 spoke with a county commissioner about the projects he looks forward to.
Commissioner Chris Switzer shared that he has two major projects for 2023.
First, he plans to continue improving roads and re-paving more roads as well. Switzer says it's essential to keep up with road maintenance, as many of them are very old and need repair.
Second, he hopes to get approval to improve drainage throughout the county.
"Several structures in the community, drainage structures are extremely old -- maybe even a hundred years old or older. So really we want to focus on some of those parts of the community that continuously hold water because when water sits on a road, it causes erosion and things like that," Switzer said.
In February, the commissioners will hold a meeting to reveal a more detailed plan for these projects.