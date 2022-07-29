 Skip to main content
County commissioner confirms second business moving into former KMart building in Terre Haute

Old Kmart

Credit: Commissioner Chris Switzer

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner has confirmed what new business will move into the former KMart building on US 41 South.

Commissioner Chris Switzer says Rural King will be the second store moving into the building.

Rural King joins Hobby Lobby in taking over the building.

This will be the second Terre Haute Rural King location. Switzer says this will not replace the Wabash Avenue store, saying this will become a second location in the county.

Last year, we learned Hobby Lobby would move across the street and take a section of the building. Since that announcement, crews have worked to renovate the property.

