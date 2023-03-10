County clean up event will give you a chance to recycle old items

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring screams clean-up time - an opportunity to get rid of all of that stuff you don't need anymore.
And Vigo County wants to help keep your unwanted stuff from going to the landfill.
That's why the Solid Waste Management District is hosting a county clean-up event Saturday.
From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., items can be dropped off at the Prairieton United Methodist Church.
Things like plastic, paper, and aluminum can be recycled.
They will also accept large household items, like mattresses", grills, and furniture.
