County asked to ban e-cigs, vapes in public places

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tobacco Free Vigo is asking county commissioners to amend expand the definition of smoking.
Shannon Giles, the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator for Tobacco Free Vigo, said her organization will provide businesses with new signage.
Tobacco Free Vigo also plans to host lunch and learns this fall to help educate businesses about the new ordinance.
Earlier this month, Terre Haute City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance that will soon make vapes and e-cigs off limits in public places in Terre Haute. This is actually an update to an ordinance that was approved in 2012 that only addressed cigarette use.
In 2012, e-cigarettes or vapes were still pretty new. Now, studies have found that there all kinds of vapor toxins that are released when they are used. One group is looking to limit those toxins public places.