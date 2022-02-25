Country artist set to take the stage in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Jon Pardi is set to perform a The Mill in Terre Haute.
Jon Pardi will take center stage on Saturday, August 20.
It's a stop in his national 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' tour.
Pardi is a country singer that has many number one singles.
Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will be joining Jon Pardi on stage.
Tickets are $125 for VIP Standing Pit, $95 VIP, and $40 for General Admission.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m.
You can buy tickets and learn more on The Mill's website.