counterfeit money circulating in marshall, il.

The Marshall Chamber of Commerce is warning the public about a rise in counterfeit money.
The fake bills were discovered by a counting machine at First Financial Bank, and the Chamber says they have been circulating around Marshall and the surrounding area.
The counterfeit bills are said to be such good copies of the real bills that they can pass a counterfeit pen test.
There are a few differences between the fake bills and the actual money, though. First Financial Bank officials say the counterfeit bills are smooth and do not catch your fingernail across the inked parts of the bill.
They says Benjamin Franklin's face on the counterfeit money also lacks the detail found on real $100 bills. The fabric of the fake money is also waxy on the back.
Anyone who discovers that they've received counterfeit money should immediately contact law enforcement.