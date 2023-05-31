Could the debt ceiling deal impact local COVID relief money?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've told you before Vigo County and Terre Haute were given $50 million from the federal government in COVID relief money. It's from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. Local officials have been working on a plan on where to allocate the money.
In a Terre Haute City Council special call meeting last Monday, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett brought to light a concern that the federal government might start taking some of that money "back"-- if not allocated quickly.
This is what he told city council members in that informational meeting.
"The Biden Administration seems to be open to having a conversation about clawing back the ARPA money that's not spent. I just got a call from the lobbyist that we need to pick up the pace," Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said.
Right now, the COVID relief money has to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, but the federal government might put a kink in this.
The White House and Congress are working on a compromise to raise the debt ceiling. A proposed bill would claw back unspent money from COVID relief funds to certain agencies.
Lawmakers face a June 5 deadline to get the legislation passed. That's when the treasury says the U.S. would risk a debt default. No one knows if that "claw back" will affect our community.
News 10 reached out to Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard to see how our local officials are dealing with the possible change.
"We definitely don't want to lose it and will try to speed up the process. But, being the U.S. government, there are some rules and regulations, and we will be audited at some point. We have to make sure our I's are dotted and our T's crossed," Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said.
News 10 also reached out to Mayor Bennett's office. He says he's waiting on a concrete decision from Congress -- then would like to talk about the future.
Again, community leaders won't know for sure until June 5. We'll continue following this story.