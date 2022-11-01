Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home.
Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas.
It had a GPS collar placed on it in Nebraska but made its way to Illinois.
The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point has the cougar now. According to a social media post, the center says the cat does appear to be "slightly injured" and tick-infested.
Right now, the cougar is in the center's off-tour area, where it's quiet, so he can adjust to his new home.