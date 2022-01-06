Coroner: Girl, 2, found dead in Indiana river had drowned

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Sunday,
January 16.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING...

The coldest airmass of the season so far will expand into central
Indiana tonight and Friday. Lows overnight will drop into the
single digits. Winds at 10 to 15 mph tonight will produce subzero
wind chills...with the possibility for wind chills as low as -12
to -10 degrees over northern portions of central Indiana.

Make sure to dress warmly if outside tonight or Friday morning.

Coroner: Girl, 2, found dead in Indiana river had drowned

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl found dead in November in a southern Indiana river days after duck hunters rescued her father from his partially submerged pickup truck had drowned, autopsy results show.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office said Emma Sweet died from “complications of hypothermia and asphyxia due to drowning,” and her death was ruled a homicide.

She was found dead Nov. 28 in a debris field along the White River’s east fork in Bartholomew County following a search. Her body was recovered more than 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) from where her 39-year-old father, Jeremy Sweet, was found alive by duck hunters days before in his submerged pickup.

The father and daughter were last seen together in the vehicle Nov. 24 and they were reported missing by relatives the following day.

Jeremy Sweet was later charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and unlawful possession of a syringe, both felonies.

Investigators have said Jeremy Sweet has given police multiple accounts of how his truck got into the river and what happened to his daughter. The Bartholomew County man is believed to have driven his truck off a 15- to 20-foot embankment into the river, police said.

