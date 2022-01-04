Union Health says they only have half a day's worth of blood for patients - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is leading to fewer people donating lifesaving blood.
The American Red Cross is reporting a historic need across the country, but there's also a critical shortage right here at home.
According to Union Health, the blood supply locally is dangerously low. They report less than half a day's worth.
To help meet the demand, Union is partnering with the American Red Cross to offer two blood drives in February.
The first date is Tuesday, February 1, from 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., and the second chance is February 2 from noon until 6:00 P.M.
Both drives happen in the Medical Office Building Number 8 basement. This is on the Union Health campus in Terre Haute.
You can register for the drive here.