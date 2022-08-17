Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, vaccination rates among children continue to drop

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many parents and students hope this school year will be a return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials are concerned low immunization rates could cause more breaks in a student's education.
Here are the numbers from the Indiana Department of Health.
Indiana ranks 41st in the country when it comes to immunization rates among kids. The department says these numbers dropped even more during the pandemic.
In 2020, 70 percent of kids aged 19 to 35 months had completed their vaccination series. It dropped to 61 percent in 2021.
Right now, only 58 percent of kids in this age group have completed their series of needed vaccines.