Indiana's State Health Commissioner isolating after positive COVID-19 test

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's State Health Commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19.
The state says Dr. Kris Box tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Box initially tested positive via a rapid test after she developed symptoms on Monday.
Right now, she is recovering from home.
The Department of Health says Box received a COVID-19 booster shot in November.
Box's symptoms included muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.
This is Dr. Box's second time getting COVID-19. She first tested positive in October 2020.
Breakthrough and reinfection
The state says 113,000 COVID-19 breakthrough cases have been reported in Indiana among vaccinated people since January 2021.
The state says 15,000 people in Indiana have been infected with COVID-19 more than once.
