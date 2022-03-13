Former President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The East Fork White River has crested. The
crest of the White River is near Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash
River is approaching Mount Carmel. Flooding will gradually end this
week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

  • 0
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

Former President Barack Obama speaks in Richmond, Virginia, on October 23, 2021.

 Carlos Bernate/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," he said on his official Twitter account. Obama also said that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative.

"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the former President said in a Facebook post. "It's a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others."

Obama, 60, had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii. He tested positive in DC, a person close to him said.

The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President known to contract the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US.

Obama has been a champion of public health measure throughout the pandemic. Last August, he dramatically scaled back his 60th birthday party on Martha's Vineyard due to concerns at the time over the Delta variant.

Currently, only 2% of the US population -- about 7 million people -- live in a county with a "high" Covid-19 community levels, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rest are at "low" or "medium" community levels, areas where there's no recommendation for masking or where immunocompromised people and those at high risk for severe disease are advised to take extra precautions against Covid-19, respectively.

President Joe Biden said in his first State of the Union address earlier this month that the US is moving "forward safely" into a less disruptive phase of the pandemic. During his speech, the President outlined his plan to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, Covid-19 need no longer control our lives," Biden said as he acknowledged that Americans are "tired, frustrated and exhausted" with the pandemic.

This story has been updated with additional background.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

