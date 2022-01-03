FDA expands booster eligibility to adolescents and shortens time needed after primary series

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash, White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. .Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash River to flood. Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through early next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM CST /1115 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was 19.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&