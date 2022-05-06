Coronavirus wave this fall and winter could potentially infect 100 million, White House warns

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute, Covington, and Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for some sites. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&