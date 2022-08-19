Cops on the rooftop for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local police were stationed high up on the rooftops of two Dunkin Donuts in Terre Haute.
It was a part of a fundraiser called Cops on a Rooftop to raise money for the Special Olympics Indiana, a sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities.
News 10 spoke with Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, who shared that the Special Olympics means a great deal to the officers and athletes.
"It's about seeing the joy they have on their faces and the excitement they have that they are participating... it makes it that much more rewarding for me to be able to participate, and it's just a good time for everyone." Sergeant Ames said.
If you couldn't make it out and want to help, you can always donate here.