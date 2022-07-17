Cops Cycling for Survivors arrives in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday a group of cyclists arrived to Terre Haute, but they were not your average bike riders.
These were current and former officers, family members and friends of fallen heroes, and survivors who are riding to remember those who have lost their lives in law enforcement.
The ride covers nearly 1,000 miles traveling around the state, starting in Indianapolis last week and culminating next week at Crown Hill Indianapolis.
Terre Haute has long been along the route for the ride. But this year has extra emotion tied to the event.
Detective Greg Ferency is one of the eight officers being honored with this years race.
Kevin Getz, Master Trooper Detective for Indiana State Police and Treasurer of Cops Cycling for Survivors says, "From our perspective having to honor so many Terre Haute officers who died in the line of duty within the last few years...that is our duty and obligation to honor Terre Haute as a whole."
While the ride does all that it can to support and honor those who have been impacted, there is an overlaying aspect that is hard to look past and that is the number of officers being honored.
Shelley Klingerman, sister of Greg Ferency, says it is time to start paying attention.
"These officers really need to be supported," Klingerman said. "I think what we really need to pay attention to this year is the number of people that are on that trailer."
The bikers will pick up where they left off Monday morning as they head to Princeton, Indiana and continue their journey of remembering fallen heroes.