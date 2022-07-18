Cops continue journey cycling across Indiana for survivors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cops Cycling for Survivors left Terre Haute on Monday morning to continue their mission of honoring fallen law enforcement officers and their surviving families.
A group of twelve officers, family members, and friends joined at Chick-Fil-A this morning to grab coffee before taking off around 7 A.M.
The riders will travel nearly 77 miles Monday as they head towards Princeton, Indiana.
That distance may sound like a long way, but it pails in comparison to their overall journey, which is just over 1,000 miles around Indiana.
Holly Heath is one of the 12 riders. She is not an officer, but her father is. Seven years ago, her father asked her if she would join him in the event; she has not missed a year since.
"It just touched my soul, it touched my heart," Heath said. "I will never forget these officers, and their survivors will always be on my mind."
The route will come to a stop when they arrive at Capitol Hill in Indianapolis.
That date is currently set for July 23 but could change depending on the weather.
If you are interested in donating or sponsoring one of the riders, visit this link and click the red donate button in the top right corner.
There is still time to help make a difference and help honor those who have fallen.