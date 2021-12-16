Cops and Kids program returns following scaled back 2020 event

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just around 10 A.M. things got a little loud at the Walmart in Washington.
Kids got a full police escort to the store. It was one of the first steps in this year's Cops and Kids program. It's a lot like Shop with a Cop, but this event has a Daviess County twist.
Just like you'd expect kids are teamed up with cops. But those cops are from Daviess and Martin counties.
You'll also notice that it's not all cops in the program. All sorts of first responders help out. From firefighters, EMTs, and dispatchers. Folks with local jails are there too. Even other local groups like pace got paired up with kids.
They then walked all around Walmart to get anything these kids wanted. All to make sure the holiday is bright for the kids.
Cops and kids organizer and Daviess County sheriff's deputy Keith Hinderliter says, "It's a little bit stressed leading up to it. But once the day gets here it's great. It's a lot of fun and great to see everything and it gets you in the Christmas spirit."