Cop on a Rooftop works to raise money for Special Olympics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you stopped for coffee on Friday morning, you might have seen something a little different.
On the Rooftop of Dunkin Donuts, you would've seen a cop sipping on a cup.
It was part of the annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser.
At the south Dunkin location in Terre Haute, officers stood outside, on the Rooftop, and on the ground collecting donations.
All of the money raised will go to the Indiana Special Olympics".
"The money that we raise as law enforcement comes back here to help these athletes to come to Terre Haute for summer games and offers them housing, food. So everything we do helps them have a good time," ISU Police Sgt. Jacquelyn Smith said.
This year's Cop on the Rooftop raised $600 in cash.
If you missed the event, you can still donate. Using Venmo, search for TH3.