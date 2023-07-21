Coons recognized among Indiana's most influential leaders

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology President Robert A. Coons has been recognized among 250 of Indiana's most influential and impactful leaders across business, education, government, philanthropy, the arts, and not-for-profit organizations for making a difference within the state.
Coons has been named by Indianapolis Business Journal Media leaders to the company's exclusive 2023 Indiana 250 list, unveiled during a reception on July 20 in downtown Indianapolis. A profile detailing his accomplishments is featured in the special Indiana 250 book and website.
As the Institute's 16th president, Coons' experience and leadership skills have helped guide the nation's No. 1-ranked undergraduate engineering college to success, playing a key role in organizing the framework for the formulation of the goals and strategies of Rose-Hulman's past two strategic plans, successful fundraising campaigns, and an enrollment that's become more diverse and inclusive of top scholars from throughout the country and world.
He is leading efforts that will help Rose-Hulman meet its short- and long-term needs - all as the college prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2024.
Coons joins a list of Indiana 250 honorees with Rose-Hulman ties, including trustees Greg Gibson, president of ReTec Corporation in Terre Haute, and Jeff Harrison, president and chief executive officer of Citizens Energy Group in Indianapolis. Rose-Hulman alumnus Fred Cartwright, president and CEO of Conexus Indiana, is also recognized on the list.
He has been a member of Rose-Hulman's leadership team for nearly 34 years. Prior to becoming president, he served in a variety of capacities, including interim president, senior vice president and chief administrative officer. He was the recipient of the Rose-Hulman President's Outstanding Service Award in 2010 and the Rose-Hulman Honor Alumni Award in 2013, as well as the 2013 Indiana University East Honor Alumni Award.
In 2022, Coons was appointed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve a two-year term on the Governor's Workforce Cabinet to help strengthen Indiana's economy, and is the incoming chairman of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents.
Locally, Coons began a two-year term in 2023 as chairman of the Union Hospital/Union Health System Board of Directors and is a member of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Boards of Directors.
Coons has a Master of Business Administration from Indiana State University, Certified Public Accountant licenses in Indiana and North Carolina, a Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University, and a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Education Institute for Education Management Program. He and his wife, Tammy, reside in Terre Haute.