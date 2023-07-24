Cooling centers open across the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - With temperatures heating up in the Wabash Valley, local organizations have opened cooling centers.

VIGO COUNTY / TERRE HAUTE

The Salvation Army will open its doors to allow people to get out of the heat and cool off. You'll find their building at 234 South 8th Street. You can stop in starting Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials with the Salvation Army said you should use the back door to get in.

The Pathways Center located at 504 South 15th Street in Terre Haute will also be open as a cooling center. They will have normal hours Monday to Wednesday. Additionally, they will be open Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but will not have 24 hour or overnight services available.

EDGAR COUNTY

Chrisman Public Library , 108 N. Illinois Street: Wednesday-Thursday 1-7 p.m., Friday 1-5:30 p.m.

, 108 N. Illinois Street: Paris Public Library , 207 S. Main Street: Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

, 207 S. Main Street: Paris Senior Center , 256 W. Court Street: Wednesday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

, 256 W. Court Street: Brocton Community Center , 203 S. Boyer Street as needed

, 203 S. Boyer Street Hume Community Center , 101 Front Street as needed

, 101 Front Street Kansas Christian Church , 110 N. Franklin Street as needed

, 110 N. Franklin Street

Edgar County ESDA said to contact the Edgar County Sheriff at 217-465-4166 if you need assistance after hours.

GREENE COUNTY

The Greene County Emergency Management Agency is asking churches and fire departments to open cooling centers Wedensday through Saturday. Churches that participate can call the EMA at 812-384-4012 or email greene-jeans@sbcglobal.net.

We will pass along that list once it's released.