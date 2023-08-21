Cooling centers open amid Wabash Valley heatwave - here's the list so far

With the extreme heat and humidity settling back into the Wabash Valley, we are receiving reports of cooling centers opening. Below, you'll find what we've received so far.
Pathways - 504 S. 15th Street, Terre Haute
All week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Showers will be available until 7 p.m.
Salvation Army - 234 South 8th Street, Terre Haute
Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clinton Community Center - 301 S. Main Street, Clinton
Tuesday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jackson Street Wesleyan Church - 701 W Jackson St, Brazil
Open any day there's a heat advisory this week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Go to the Fellowship Hall behind the church
Casey Senior Center - 2 SW 2nd Street, Casey
Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bloomfield Community Building - 498 North Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield
Wednesday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Edgar County
Paris Public Library - 207 S. Main Street
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Paris Senior Center - 256 W. Court Street, Paris
Tuesday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chrisman Public Library - 108 N. Illinois, Chrisman
Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hume Community Center - 101 Front Street, Hume
As needed
Brocton Community Center - 203 S. Boyer
As needed
Kansas Christian Church - 110 N. Franklin, Kansas
As needed