Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY
TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cooling centers open amid Wabash Valley heatwave - here's the list so far

  • Updated
  • 0
MGN - Extreme heat sun
MGN

With the extreme heat and humidity settling back into the Wabash Valley, we are receiving reports of cooling centers opening. Below, you'll find what we've received so far.

Pathways - 504 S. 15th Street, Terre Haute

All week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Showers will be available until 7 p.m.

Salvation Army - 234 South 8th Street, Terre Haute

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinton Community Center - 301 S. Main Street, Clinton

Tuesday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jackson Street Wesleyan Church - 701 W Jackson St, Brazil

Open any day there's a heat advisory this week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Go to the Fellowship Hall behind the church

Casey Senior Center - 2 SW 2nd Street, Casey

Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bloomfield Community Building - 498 North Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield

Wednesday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Edgar County

Paris Public Library - 207 S. Main Street

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Paris Senior Center - 256 W. Court Street, Paris

Tuesday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chrisman Public Library - 108 N. Illinois, Chrisman

Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hume Community Center - 101 Front Street, Hume

As needed

Brocton Community Center - 203 S. Boyer

As needed

Kansas Christian Church - 110 N. Franklin, Kansas

As needed

