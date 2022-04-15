Convention center plans welcoming event

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - The new Terre Haute Convention Center is planning a welcoming gala and you're invited.
It's happening on Saturday, April 23rd.
The gala will showcase the convention center's exclusive dining, ballroom and entertainment options.
That's through a ceremonial dinner, keynote speakers and live music and entertainment.
A silent auction will also be held to benefit wabash valley breast cancer survivors.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Individuals, local businesses, and anyone interested in experiencing the facility is encouraged to attend.
Tickets can be purchased individually for $50, or in tables of 10 for $450.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, April 18th at 3:00 p.m.
To buy tickets, go to https://thccgala.eventbrite.com