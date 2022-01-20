Convention Center Nears Completion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board held its first meeting of 2022. The main topic was the new Terre Haute Convention Center.
According to the latest from Garmong Construction, the convention center is on track to be finished by March 3rd.
"We're on schedule. We built the schedule and budget back in 2017 and through everything, we're on, maybe a couple days ahead of schedule, and under budget which right now is a miracle," said Todd Schaffer, the Senior Project Manager with Nations Group.
Electrical work on the Larry Bird Museum is underway and should wrap up in early February, allowing crews to pour the museum's concrete floor.
Inspections by Garmong and the city will take place in February.