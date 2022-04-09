Convention Center in Terre Haute is officially open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-awaited project is finally complete. On Saturday, the highly anticipated Terre Haute Convention Center held its grand opening.
Officials say this will bring a lot of revenue and people to this area.
The ribbon is cut, and the grand opening is complete. It's official, after years of planning, the Terre Haute convention center is finally open.
The general manager, Tennille Wanner, says it was right on schedule.
"It's been under budget," she said. "It's right around $26 million. The budgeting and the tax dollars that go to this really comes from the food and beverage tax so it's not individual taxes and things like that."
Community members are excited about what this means for the city of Terre Haute.
"I am so looking forward to the exposure to new things, new organizations, new platforms, and new people," Camille Wallace, a Terre Haute resident, said. "This is really going to diversify the people that come through the Terre Haute area."
There were 30 vendors set up at Saturday's grand opening. Terre Haute Mayor, Duke Bennett, says this is a place where people can feel welcomed.
"Everybody is been in a convention center at some time in their life and we wanted this to be something that came across as warm and inviting and it's done that," he said.
Wanner says this center will bring 20,000 to 30,000 people to Terre Haute each year. She says the increased tourism will be good for the local economy.
"When we have meetings and events that are normally taking place in Bloomington, Evansville, and Indianapolis, we now have the ability to bring those events here cause we have a place to house those," she said.
