Controversial Indiana House Bill on education killed in senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- A controversial bill making its way through the Indiana statehouse has been killed.
The Indiana State Teachers Association is reporting House Bill 1134 died in the Senate earlier tonight. You'll remember the bill would have limited what teachers can teach.
It would have allowed students to opt-out of certain topics. It originally called for curriculum committees and would have required teachers to post lesson plans.
Several teachers had spoken out against the bill. Monday, the Indiana State Teachers Association released a statement on the bill's elimination.
"We hope lawmakers will take this opportunity to step back and collaborate with educators, parents, and others to create legislation that everyone can support for the benefit of all of our students," ISTA president Keith Gambill said.
