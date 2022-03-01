Controversial education bill dies in the Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)- A controversial education bill is no longer moving forward in the Senate.
House Bill 1134 proposed limiting what teachers could and could not teach in the classroom. Supporters of the bill said it would give parents more control over their child's education.
Many teachers were in opposition to the bill, including two local teachers.
North Central High School teacher Teresa Asche said she was glad to see the end of the bill. She said legislators needed to focus on other education topics.
"To me, this year this bill this year has been such a distraction that's taken away from some of the bigger things that would really help our school," she said.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School teacher Traci Kyle also agreed she was glad to hear about the bill's death. She said legislators need to create bills that help rather than harm teachers.
"We're always trying to do as much as we can with very limited resources and with very little time," she said. "Legislation that asks us to do more is not helpful."
While the bill is dead, language from it could appear in other pieces of proposed legislation.