Contractors needed for brownfield analysis project in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - Potentially hazardous areas in Vermillion County could soon be cleaned up.
Those leading the effort are almost ready to start studying how to make this happen.
Thrive West Central is looking for contractors to help keep Vermillion County communities clean.
One of those communities is Dana.
This will be done by studying and possibly cleaning up brownfield areas.
Brownfields are abandoned areas with toxic chemicals like gas, asbestos, or lead.
Contractors would be brought in to do two phases of study on brownfield sites in Vermillion County.
The first step is a basic analysis. Then, they follow up to see if toxic waste is in the area.
Staff with Thrive West Central say it's important to see what harmful chemicals could be in these areas.
"If we remain sitting there, we don't know what may be leaking into the ground or into the air, so that's where human and environmental health comes in," Kristine Krueger of Thrive West Central said.
Once thrive gets data from the contractors, they hope to follow up and get a grant to finish the cleanup of brownfields.
Thrive West Central staff say if this isn't done and someone builds in those areas, there could be consequences.
"You should not build on something. If you know there's a toxic problem, that's obviously not helping human health," Krueger said.
If you have any questions about the project, you're asked to call Thrive West Central.
Their number is 812-238-1561.