Contest to bring awareness to missing children

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - Around the holidays, it's important to remember families who may be missing a loved one.
The Indiana State Police and the U.S. Department of Justice are partnering to put on the 2023 National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest.
May 25 is National Missing Children's Day, which is dedicated to encouraging loved ones of missing children. 5th graders can design a poster for the day.
The national winner will get to go to Washington D.C. for a special ceremony with their parents and teacher, if applicable.
The theme of the contest is "bringing our missing children home." The theme's phrase must be on the poster.
Participants may use media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons and pastels. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs and stamping are not allowed. The poster must be 8 1/2 by 14 inches.
To submit the poster, participants must include a completed application, including a description of the poster and a biography of its creator.
The deadline is February 7, 2023.
Submissions are to be sent to:
Indiana State Police Museum
Attn: Sergeant Seth Tumey
8660 E 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219