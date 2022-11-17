Contest for young artists and writers to use their creative spark to inspire change

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Here's an opportunity for young creatives to use their art to inspire change.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is inviting 5th and 6th grade students to compete in the Poster, Poetry, and Prose contest.
It's the 35th year for the competition, which hopes to inspire Illinois youth to advocate for the environment with their creative skills.
This year's theme is Environmental Justice: A Healthy Environment for All! Creatives are to focus on environmental justice and how it relates to healthy communities.
For the first time ever, high school students can join in on the competition.
The theme for that competition is Environmental Justice: A Healthy Community for All – Uplifting Community Voices! It asks artists and writers to focus on environmental justice and why overburdened communities are so important for environmental policies.
Students need to be in Illinois to compete. The deadline for submissions is February 1, 2023.
To submit your work of art you can go here for 5th and 6th grade students, and here for high school students.