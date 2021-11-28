"We're creating a safe space for anyone who wants to live a little more authentically" -- Common Ground expands their reach

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -You may be familiar with Common Ground Cross-fit and Yoga -- well they are expanding!
The new location had its grand opening this weekend!
It's on 7th Street in downtown Terre Haute.
You don't even have to be a seasoned yogi to sign up for a class!
They say all are welcome!
The owners say practicing yoga has become more popular since the pandemic.
"A lot of people realized that they need to take care of themselves, and we also need to take care of our minds as much as possible. So that's what we do here we're creating a safe space for anyone who wants to live a little more authentically...a little more mindfully," Co-owner Kelsey Terry said.
They are now offering 36 classes a week in order to accommodate any schedule.
Click here to find out how you can get involved.