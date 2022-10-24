Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022.
Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days.
Establishments with No Violations
Bar Botics, 671 Wabash Ave.
Campbell Creek @ Meadow’s Café, 2800 Poplar St.
Edible Bouquets by Janaki, 2250 Wabash Ave.
Hampton Inn, 3325 S. US Hwy 41
Maryvale Housing, 3461 St. Mary’s Rd.
Table of the Good Shepherd, 1401 Barbour Ave.
Voiture 21 40/8, 934 N. 5th St.
Temporary Approved to Operate Permits
Hoosier Prairie Elementary Fall Festival October 21
The Huddle Grill & Chill, 538 Bell St. Sullivan, IN
ISU Homecoming October 22
OMG Ambro’s, 1367 Wabash Ave.
Sonka’s Irish Pub, 1366 Wabash Ave.
Tess Stephens, 1720 Wabash Ave.