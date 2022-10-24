 Skip to main content
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22

Vigo County Health Department Food Inspections: Gnats on equipment and pink debris

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022.

 

Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. 

 

Establishments with No Violations

Bar Botics, 671 Wabash Ave.

Campbell Creek @ Meadow’s Café, 2800 Poplar St.

Edible Bouquets by Janaki, 2250 Wabash Ave.

Hampton Inn, 3325 S. US Hwy 41

Maryvale Housing, 3461 St. Mary’s Rd.

Table of the Good Shepherd, 1401 Barbour Ave.

Voiture 21 40/8, 934 N. 5th St.

 Temporary Approved to Operate Permits 

 

Hoosier Prairie Elementary Fall Festival October 21

The Huddle Grill & Chill, 538 Bell St. Sullivan, IN 

 

ISU Homecoming October 22

OMG Ambro’s, 1367 Wabash Ave.  

Sonka’s Irish Pub, 1366 Wabash Ave.

Tess Stephens, 1720 Wabash Ave.

