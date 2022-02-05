Tis' the season of love - 2022 'Valentine Gift Bazaar' is a success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tis' the season of love!
Lovebirds came out to the Meadows Shopping Center to find a special gift for that special someone this weekend.
This was at the annual Valentine Gift Bazaar in Terre Haute.
Fifty vendors from across the state showcased their unique work -- ranging anywhere from hand-crafted fountain pens to custom-knit sweaters!
One local vendor says the Meadows events always have a great turn-out!
"Well actually it started as a hobby after I retired, and it's pretty much become a full-time job doing these events. So, a lot of it's very unique. I'm constantly finding new things you can do," local business owner, Harold Hawthorne said.
