Tips for tax season

  • Updated
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - With tax season quickly approaching, there are a few things that you could do to prepare.

First, it's recommended that you put enough savings into your 401k to get the max amount your employer will add. Secondly, contribute the maximum to a health savings account because it's triple tax advantaged.

Advisors also encourage people to file as soon as possible.

"Don't procrastinate. Tax identity theft is still a significant problem. What's that? Well someone steals your social security number and files a tax return and gets a big refund. The IRS computers miss that that was done," said Greg Geisler, professor of accounting at IU.

Geisler also recommends filing electronically.

